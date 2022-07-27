July 27, 2022 12:02:39 pm
The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the results of class 10 and 12 exams under the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme. Students who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – mpsos.nic.in
In the class 12 result, an overall pass percentage of 41.04 per cent was recorded. A total of 3,499 students passed with first division, 18000 with second division and 1706 with third division.
MPSOS 10th, 12th results 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – mpsos.nic.in
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage
Step 3: On the new page, enter credentials
Step 4: Enter submit to access the result
In the class 10 result, only 23.17 per cent of students managed to pass matric exams. A total of 1,009 students passed with first division, 15,042 with second division and 1897 with third division.
Students who could not qualify or want to register for the second chance under the Ruk Jana Scheme can do so from July 28 onwards. The second chance exam will be conducted in December 2022.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drivePremium
Latest News
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners
MPSOS 10th, 12th results declared; here’s how to check
60 per cent of Indians want to explore Web3 as a full-time career option: KuCoin Survey
Hair loss and lower libido among long Covid symptoms – new research
Man killed after speeding Scorpio crashes into him in Noida
Majid Haq calls out Scotland players for ‘deafening silence’ after racism report
Watch: Monkey performs first aid procedure on baby, wins hearts online
7 charred to death at dumpsite
Haryana Congress protests arrest of party leaders, burns Modi’s effigies
Jonny Bairstow emerges as England injury doubt for T20 vs South Africa
New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?
Many with extremely short stature have genetic mutations, shows Delhi’s Gangaram Hospital study