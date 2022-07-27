scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

MPSOS 10th, 12th results declared; here’s how to check

MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi result 2022: In the class 12 result, an overall pass percentage of 41.04 per cent was recorded. A total of 3,499 students passed with first division, 18000 with second division and 1706 with third division.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 27, 2022 12:02:39 pm
MPSOS ruk jana nahi resultStudents who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website - mpsos.nic.in Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the results of class 10 and 12 exams under the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme. Students who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – mpsos.nic.in

Read |CBSE 10th, 12th result rechecking facility opens; all you need to know

In the class 12 result, an overall pass percentage of 41.04 per cent was recorded. A total of 3,499 students passed with first division, 18000 with second division and 1706 with third division.

MPSOS 10th, 12th results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – mpsos.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, enter credentials

Step 4: Enter submit to access the result 

In the class 10 result, only 23.17 per cent of students managed to pass matric exams. A total of 1,009 students passed with first division, 15,042 with second division and 1897 with third division.

Students who could not qualify or want to register for the second chance under the Ruk Jana Scheme can do so from July 28 onwards. The second chance exam will be conducted in December 2022.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: Why has Lufthansa cancelled over 1,000 flights on Wednesday?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Explained: How do we know when a recession has begun?
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

DGCA: Rise in snags due to Covid lockdowns, curtailed flight ops

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth such case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth such case this month

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning
School jobs scam

TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at ED office for questioning

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
'Gems' vs 'James Bond'

'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive
Express Explained

How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drive

Premium
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement