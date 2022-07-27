MPSOS 10th, 12th results declared; here’s how to check

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has released the results of class 10 and 12 exams under the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme. Students who appeared in the exam can check their result at the official website – mpsos.nic.in

In the class 12 result, an overall pass percentage of 41.04 per cent was recorded. A total of 3,499 students passed with first division, 18000 with second division and 1706 with third division.

MPSOS 10th, 12th results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, enter credentials

Step 4: Enter submit to access the result

In the class 10 result, only 23.17 per cent of students managed to pass matric exams. A total of 1,009 students passed with first division, 15,042 with second division and 1897 with third division.

Students who could not qualify or want to register for the second chance under the Ruk Jana Scheme can do so from July 28 onwards. The second chance exam will be conducted in December 2022.