MPSOS 10th, 12th date sheet December 2019 for Madrasa, ‘ruk jana nahi’ and open school exam released

MPSOS 10th, 12th date sheet December 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Open School (MPOS) released the time table or exam schedule for class 10 and class 12 board exams. The exams for both high school or class 10 and higher secondary of class 12 will begin from December 2. The MPOS December 2019 board exams will be conducted from 2:30 pm. to 5:30 pm.

The board exams for candidates appearing from Madrassa and those who will appear for MP Open School Board under ‘ruk jana nahi’ scheme or second chance scheme will also begin from December 2. While the Madrassa exams will conclude on December 16, the second chance exams for class 12 will end on December 12 while for class 10 exams will end on December 10.

For those who fail to clear the MPSOS Board exams in December, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education holds supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 usually in the first week of July.