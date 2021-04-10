MPBSE 10th, 12th exam admit card released, exam from April 30

MPBSE admit card 2021: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education Friday released admit card 2021 for classes 10, 12 board examination. The admit card can be downloaded by head of the schools and principals through the official website — mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

The MPBSE will conduct exams from class 10 and class 12 from April 30. The exams will end on May 1. The school authorities will download the admit card, sign and distribute it among the students. To download the admit card, school authorities will have to follow these simple steps given below.

MPBSE admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of MPBSE mentioned above

Step 2: Click on MPBSE Admit Card 2021 link flashing on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where login details will have to be entered.

Step 4: Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it.

Meanwhile, due to rise in the Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state’s school education department has announced two options for the conduct of annual exams of class 9th and 11th and pre-board examinations of class 10th and 12th.

In a statement, the school education department said the students will have two options to give the exam. In option one, the students can give the exam online. In the second option, students will be distributed question papers from the schools, which they will solve at home and submit within the time limit set by the school