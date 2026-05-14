MPSC scraps ‘opting out’, ‘consent’ options in recruitment process

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has abolished the ‘opting out’ and ‘consent’ (give up/accepted) options available to candidates in its recruitment process, with the decision taking effect from Wednesday.

In a statement, the commission said the ‘opting out’ provision had been introduced earlier as part of efforts to streamline the recruitment process. It allowed candidates included in the selection list to voluntarily withdraw from the recruitment process.

Following deliberations at a meeting of the commission, it has now been decided to discontinue both the ‘opting out’ and ‘consent’ options for all examinations conducted by the MPSC.

The commission said waiting lists will continue for recruitment to single-cadre posts, while no waiting list will be maintained for multiple-cadre recruitments.