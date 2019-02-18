MPSC prelims: Candidates turned away for reaching ‘few minutes’ late

About 10 applicants appearing for the MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) prelims on Sunday at MD College in Parel (East) were not allowed to sit for the exam for allegedly being late “by a few minutes”. The applicants will need to appear for the prelims next year.

Advertising

Rahul Indure, who was appearing for the exam for the first time, claimed his train from Pune got delayed by an hour. He reached the centre by 9.33 am, but was turned away by the exam coordinators. The first paper was scheduled from 10 am to 12 pm. “I’ve spent the past eight months studying for the exam and coughed up over Rs one lakh in tuition fees,” he said.

Another applicant, Chaitrali Vispute, said she reached the venue on time but was asked to get a “coloured copy” of the identity proof. By the time she returned, it was 9.32 am. “While I was sent to get the coloured copy, I learnt that the coordinators started accepting black-and-white copies of other students,” she said.

MPSC chairman Chandrashekhar Oak told The Indian Express, “Instructions were very clear, which were even printed on the admit card. They were asked to report at 8.30 am. The second entry was at 9 am and then 9.30 am. If someone doesn’t reach on time, what is to be done? Is it not the responsibility of the candidate to ensure he reaches on time? If others (students) can follow rules, why can’t they?”