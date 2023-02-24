MPSC Civil Services new exam pattern, syllabus to be adopted from 2025

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission announced on Thursday that the new descriptive exam pattern and syllabus will be adopted from the year 2025. The pattern for the state services main examination was earlier planned to be applied from 2023, but it is postponed due to the protests by the aspirants.

MPSC announced the postponement decision on their official Twitter handle-

राज्यसेवा मुख्य परीक्षेच्या वर्णनात्मक स्वरूपाच्या परीक्षेसंदर्भातील उमेदवारांची मागणी, कायदा व सुव्यवस्थेची निर्माण झालेली परिस्थिती व उमेदवारांना तयारीसाठी द्यावयाचा अतिरिक्त कालावधी विचारात घेऊन सुधारित परीक्षा योजना व अभ्यासक्रम सन २०२५ पासून लागू करण्यात येत आहे. — Maharashtra Public Service Commission (@mpsc_office) February 23, 2023

“We do not want politics on this issue. Now students have got enough time to study. We need to thank MPSC for this decision,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told PTI.

Last year in June, the MPSC said that it will switch from the current objective pattern of tests to descriptive patterns. The aspirants objected to the decision, saying they wouldn’t have enough time to prepare for the revised curriculum if it went into effect in 2023.