scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

MPSC Civil Services new exam pattern, syllabus to be adopted from 2025

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission postponed the implementation of descriptive exam pattern for state services to the year 2025.

mpsc new exam patternMPSC announced the postponement decision on their official Twitter handle (Express photo)
Listen to this article
MPSC Civil Services new exam pattern, syllabus to be adopted from 2025
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission announced on Thursday that the new descriptive exam pattern and syllabus will be adopted from the year 2025. The pattern for the state services main examination was earlier planned to be applied from 2023, but it is postponed due to the protests by the aspirants.

Read |MPSC Civil Services New Exam Pattern Row: What are the changes and why are aspirants agitating?

MPSC announced the postponement decision on their official Twitter handle-

“We do not want politics on this issue. Now students have got enough time to study. We need to thank MPSC for this decision,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told PTI.

Also Read
CBSE issues guidelines for Board Exams 2023
CBSE issues fresh guidelines for conduction of Class 10th, 12th exams
NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing tomorrow
NEET PG 2023 postponement hearing today- all you need to know
iit bombay placement study
IIT Bombay Placement: CS, electrical and mechanical students get most hig...
IIT Guwahati Placement (Civil Engineering): Highest package, average CTC, top recruiting companies
IIT Guwahati Placement (Civil Engineering): Highest package, average CTC,...

Last year in June, the MPSC said that it will switch from the current objective pattern of tests to descriptive patterns. The aspirants objected to the decision, saying they wouldn’t have enough time to prepare for the revised curriculum if it went into effect in 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 11:47 IST
Next Story

NEET PG 2023 Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear postponement plea today

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close