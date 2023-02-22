MPSC Civil Services new exam pattern row: What are the changes and why are aspirants protesting?

There seems to be no relief for candidates preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Rajyaseva exams who have been protesting since Monday. These aspirants are demanding the change in the exam pattern be delayed till 2025.

Meanwhile, the protest has caught the attention of the Maharashtra chief minister who requested the MPSC to delay the implementation of the new exam pattern till 2025. However, what is so major about the new exam pattern that has left aspiring civil services candidates agitated, let’s understand.

Increase in the number of papers

As a major change, MPSC has increased the number of questions in the main exam from six to nine. There will be seven compulsory papers — one for essay writing, four for general studies and two papers on any topic selected by the candidate from the list of 26 optional subjects.

Paper number Paper name (old pattern) Paper name (new pattern) Paper 1 Marathi & English (Essay/Translation/Precis) Marathi Paper 2 Marathi & English (Grammar/Comprehension) English Paper 3 General Studies I Essay Paper 4 General Studies II General Studies I Paper 5 General Studies III General Studies II Paper 6 General Studies IV General Studies III Paper 7 – General Studies IV Paper 8 – Optional 1 Paper 9 – Optional 2

As per the new pattern, the two language papers are qualifying in nature. The other seven papers are compulsory and can be answered either in English or Marathi language.

From MCQ-based main exams to descriptive answers

One of the major reasons for the protest is the change in the mode of answering questions. As per the new exam pattern, all nine papers will be descriptive-based questions similar to the UPSC Civil Service main papers. Candidates will have to write answers to the questions within a certain word limit.

Earlier, only the Marathi and English essay papers were in descriptive form and the rest of the five papers were MCQs based.

Change in the marking scheme

In the new pattern, the exam will be held for a total of 1,750 marks. Marks obtained in two language papers of 300 marks each will no longer be included in the merit score. A candidate will have to score 25 per cent marks in each of these papers to qualify for the merit score.

Meanwhile, in the old pattern, marks scored on all six papers were counted to calculate the merit. The language papers were 100 marks each while the four GS papers were 150 marks each. The main exam was held for a total of 800 marks.

According to candidates, even as it helps them prepare for both civil service exams at one time now, in the initial years, it will give a clear advantage to those preparing for the UPSC. Several students also claimed that the commission has not considered the timeline of their preparation as it will be difficult for them to switch to a new exam pattern this soon.

However, Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is determined to implement the new UPSC-like exam pattern this year despite the state government advising it to delay till 2025 following students’ protests.