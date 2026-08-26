After 488 cleared interviews, Maharashtra cancels Drug Inspector recruitment over paper leak findings

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has cancelled the recruitment process for Drug Inspector, Group-B posts in the Food and Drug Administration department after a preliminary police inquiry found that the question paper had allegedly been leaked before the screening examination.

The Commission had conducted the screening examination for the posts on March 22, 2026, at six divisional headquarters across Maharashtra. The results were declared on June 12, with 506 candidates qualifying for the interview stage. Of these, interviews for 488 candidates were conducted between July 1 and July 22. Following the interviews, the Commission published a provisional general merit list of 485 eligible candidates and 488 ineligible candidates.

The decision to cancel the recruitment process follows complaints received by the Commission between July 22 and July 26. Several candidates and public representatives alleged malpractice in the March 22 screening examination. The complaints claimed that some candidates had received the question paper or questions before the examination began and that the material had been circulated through social media and other electronic platforms.

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Taking note of the allegations, the MPSC approached the Police Commissioner, Mumbai, on July 27 and sought an investigation. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Investigation Branch, subsequently submitted a preliminary inquiry report to the Commission.

According to the MPSC, the police report indicated prima facie that a single candidate had received the question paper before the examination and that it had been leaked. In view of the findings and the need to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of its recruitment examinations, the Commission decided to cancel the recruitment process conducted under advertisement 116/2025.

MPSC Drug Inspector re-examination: What candidates need to know

The Commission will conduct a fresh examination for the Drug Inspector, Group-B recruitment. Candidates who were eligible under the earlier recruitment process will not have to submit a fresh application for the re-examination.

The Commission has also clarified that no examination fee will be charged for the fresh examination. Details regarding the date, schedule and other arrangements will be notified separately.

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The cancellation comes after the interview process had already been completed for most candidates. The fresh examination will therefore restart the recruitment process at the examination stage. Candidates will have to wait for the separate MPSC notification for the re-examination before proceeding with the next stage.