MPPEB PNST admit cards released; check how to download hall ticket

MPPEB PNST 2021 Exam: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) today released admit cards for the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021. Candidates who are registered to appear for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — peb.mp.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the MPPEB will conduct the PNST 2021 exam on October 17 and 18, 2022. This test is being conducted to fill 810 seats in the BSc Nursing programme.

MPPEB PNST 2021 Exam: How to download hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website — peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Test Admit Card – Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) – 2021’

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth, along with the security key to login.

Step 4: The PNST 2021 exam admit card will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates should remember to take a print out of the hall tickets and carry it with them to the exam hall, as candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the admit card and an official photo ID proof.

BSc Nursing course is a four year course conducted in six government-run nursing institutes in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.