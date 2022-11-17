scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

MPPEB PAT 2022 result declared @peb.mp.gov.in; steps to check

MPPEB PAT 2022 Result: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official website — peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates would require their application number or roll number and date of birth and TAC code to log in and check their result.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) today released the results for  the Madhya Pradesh Pre-Agriculure Test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official website — peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates would require their application number or roll number and date of birth and TAC code to log in and check their result.

MPPEB PAT 2022 Result: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the the official website — peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page in the ‘latest update’ section, click on the link for PAT results.

Step 3: Key in your application number or roll number and date of birth and TAC code to log in.

Step 4: Once you successfully log in, the result will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Selected candidates will now be asked to appear for counselling round, the schedule for which will soon be published by universities and colleges on their websites.

MPPEB PAT exam is conduced for admission into BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BSc (Forestry), and BTech (Agriculture Engineering) programmes in state colleges and universities.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 03:54:24 pm
