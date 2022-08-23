scorecardresearch
MPPEB PAT 2022 notification released; registration begins on August 31

MPPEB PAT 2022 exam will be conducted on October 15 and 16 in two shifts. Those who qualify the entrance exam will appear for the counselling procedure. The result date has not been announced by the board yet. 

Representative image

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the notification for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. The application process will begin on August 31. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – peb.mp.gov.in

The last date to submit the application form is September 14. Candidates can make changes in their applications till September 19. Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for each paper. Candidates belonging to reserved category have to pay Rs 250 as application fee.

Candidates can seek admission to BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BSc (Forestry), and BTech (Agriculture Engineering) at various state level institutes after qualifying the PAT 2022.

