MPPEB PAT 2022 notification released; registration begins on August 31

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the notification for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2022. The application process will begin on August 31. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website – peb.mp.gov.in
The last date to submit the application form is September 14. Candidates can make changes in their applications till September 19. Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for each paper. Candidates belonging to reserved category have to pay Rs 250 as application fee.
MPPEB PAT 2022 exam will be conducted on October 15 and 16 in two shifts. Those who qualify the entrance exam will appear for the counselling procedure. The result date has not been announced by the board yet.
Candidates can seek admission to BSc (Agriculture), BSc (Horticulture), BSc (Forestry), and BTech (Agriculture Engineering) at various state level institutes after qualifying the PAT 2022.
Subscriber Only Stories
Top News
Latest News
Nearly 15 per cent of Indians traded in cryptocurrency in last six months: KuCoin Survey
Suspicious device found on the wall of Punjab’s Ferozepur city police station
Justice (Retd) UD Salvi on Bilkis Bano case remission: Don’t think govt considered severity of the crimes
Honouring convicts after their release is wrong, says Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis
Eknath Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Shiv Sena faction ‘traitors’
New posters of Dhanush’s Naane Varuven unveiled
Debina Bonnerjee regularly monitors her heart rate; know why it is important for pregnant women
Mumbai: Declared unsafe in 2014, 19th-century Carnac Bridge might soon be demolished, say official sources
Neeraj Chopra confirms participation in Lausanne Diamond League
AP PGCET 2022 exam schedule released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
What worked for Man United: Ronaldo’s replacement Elanga, Rafael Varane at the back and the right attitude
Adani media group to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
Matt Smith on House of the Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen: ‘He’s got a very strict, almost blind sense of loyalty’
Tamil Nadu: Concrete laid over borewell pump in Rasipuram, contractor removed
Reconsider decision of suspension: AIFF requests FIFA