MPhil, PhD row: Interviews still on hold as DU waits for clarification from UGC

Delhi University. (File/Representational) Delhi University. (File/Representational)

It has been almost two weeks since MPhil, PhD interviews at Delhi University were postponed, after several seats were set to go vacant as a result of adopting the 2016 UGC notification — which requires candidates to score 50% in the entrance exam to be eligible for an interview. The university said the delay is not from their end, as they are waiting for clarification from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) on how to proceed in the matter.

On July 29, MPhil/ PhD interviews were postponed after students from reserved categories failed to qualify for the interview. In some courses, even general category seats fell vacant.

For instance, in the history department, which has 30 seats for PhD, there were only three candidates who scored 50%. The total marks for the entrance was 188. But, in subjects such as Botany, there are no candidates.

This rule was part of the UGC regulation, which was adopted by the university in 2017, and made a part of the Ordinance.

As the matter was raised in the Parliament, the MHRD asked the university to hold the interviews. According to a source, a meeting on the issue was also held with university officials at the ministry office.

“We are now waiting for clarification on the issue from UGC/MHRD, since it concerns reservation. We do not know how long it will take. The process has already been delayed,” said a senior university official.

Meanwhile, students have organised another protest on August 13, demanding that the Ordinance be scrapped.

“It is not only a question of students in reserved category, but this rule is also going to affect students in unreserved categories. In the interest of students, we demand scrapping of the ordinance and allowing departments to maintain their autonomy and decide discretion,” said a student, who had appeared for the MPhil, PhD entrance in the department of Modern Indian Languages.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App