MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards released; check how to download

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the admit cards for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 25, 2022. Students who will appear for the exams can access the admit cards from the official website of the board at mpbse.nic.in

In case of any errors on the admit card, the correction window will remain open till January 31, 2022. Students can get their particulars corrected and shall take an error-free admit card for the exam. The exam for class 10 will be conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10 and exams for class 12 will be conducted from February 17 to March 12.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit card for class 10’ or ‘Admit Card for class 12’ link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

MPBSE conducted take-home pre board exams for both classes 10 and 12. The final exam will be conducted in an offline mode with strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols