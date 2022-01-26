scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Breaking News

MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards released; check how to download

MPBSE to release class 10 and 12 admit cards today; correction window will remain open till January 31 at mpbse.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
January 26, 2022 11:00:46 am
MPBSE, MPBSE admit cards, MPBSE class 10 and 12Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) released the admit cards for students of classes 10 and 12 today (Representative image)

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the admit cards for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 25, 2022. Students who will appear for the exams can access the admit cards from the official website of the board at mpbse.nic.in

In case of any errors on the admit card, the correction window will remain open till January 31, 2022. Students can get their particulars corrected and shall take an error-free admit card for the exam. The exam for class 10 will be conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10 and exams for class 12 will be conducted from February 17 to March 12. 

MPBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official MPBSE website at mpbse.nic.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on the ‘Admit card for class 10’ or ‘Admit Card for class 12’ link available on the home page 

Step 3: Enter the required credentials 

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download the same and maintain a hard copy for further requirements

MPBSE conducted take-home pre board exams for both classes 10 and 12. The final exam will be conducted in an offline mode with strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement