MPBSE Supplementary Results 2026: MP Board releases Class 10th scorecards at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board Class 10 second exam results 2026 on its official website. Students who appeared in the second main exam can download their marksheet from the official website at result.mponline.gov.in. Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker using their login credentials for a digital copy.

The second main examination, also known as the supplementary exam, is conducted for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular board exams or wished to improve their marks. This year, the MP Board 10th supplementary exams were conducted from May 7 to 19, 2026.