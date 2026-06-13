MPBSE Supplementary Results 2026: MP Board releases Class 10th scorecards at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board Class 10 second exam results 2026 on its official website. Students who appeared in the second main exam can download their marksheet from the official website at result.mponline.gov.in. Students can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker using their login credentials for a digital copy.
The second main examination, also known as the supplementary exam, is conducted for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular board exams or wished to improve their marks. This year, the MP Board 10th supplementary exams were conducted from May 7 to 19, 2026.
The Class 10 MP Board results 2026 for the main examination were declared on April 15, 2026, at 11 AM. The MPBSE High School Certificate exams were held from February 13 to March 6, 2026. To pass the supplementary examination, students are required to score at least 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.
Students can follow the steps given below to get their MP 10th supplementary results 2026:
Step 1: Go to the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link “Class 10 second exam result 2026”
Step 3: A new window will open
Step 4: Enter roll number and application number, along with the given captcha
Step 5: Press the submit icon
Step 6: MP Board 10th supplementary results 2026 will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download and print it out for future reference
The online marksheet will include the student’s name, roll number, application number, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, result status, and division. Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on their marksheet. Any discrepancy should be reported to the board authorities immediately.
Students who have cleared the Class 10 supplementary examination can now proceed with their course and stream selection for Class 11th.
Students who are still unable to clear the required subjects should contact their school or the MPBSE board for further guidance on the next available examination opportunity.