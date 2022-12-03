MPBSE revises schedule for Class 10th, 12th board exams 2023

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: The exams will begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 pm (Express Photo by Partha Paul/ Representative Image)

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Examination (MPBSE) on Friday revised the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website of MPBSE– mpbse.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the high school certificate or class 10 exams would begin from March 1, 2023 and will conclude on March 27, 2023. And, the higher secondary certificate or class 12 exams will commence from March 2, 2023 and end on April 1, 2023.

The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. The students will have to report for the exam at 8 am. No student will be allowed after 8:45 am. They will be handed over the answer booklets 10 minutes prior to the exam at 8:50 am and the question paper will be given to them at 8:55 am. All the papers except for practical subjects will be for 80 marks.

The exams were earlier supposed to be conducted from February 13 with practical exams beginning from February 13 to 28 and theoretical exams commencing from March 1 to 31 for all students. This year, the exams will be conducted in pen and paper mode.