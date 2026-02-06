MP to conduct Class 5th and 8th exams 2026 on Board-exam pattern

MP Board 5th and 8th Exam 2026: The examinations will be held between February 20 and February 28 across 12,920 centres in the state. Around 25 lakh students from government schools, private institutions and madrasas are set to appear.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 04:40 PM IST
MP Board 5th and 8th Exam 2026: The Madhya Pradesh government will conduct Class 5 and Class 8 examinations for the 2025–26 academic session on the board pattern, with the exams scheduled to begin on February 20, according to an official notice issued by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra.

The examinations will be held between February 20 and February 28 across 12,920 centres in the state. Around 25 lakh students from government schools, private institutions, and madrasas are expected to appear for the exams.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra said the board-pattern examinations will apply to students studying in government, non-government, and madrasa schools. Necessary facilities have been arranged at examination centres based on student numbers to ensure the smooth conduct of the tests.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra Director Harjinder Singh said that approximately 24.9 lakh students from 1,10,615 schools will appear for the exams this year. These include students from 86,109 government schools, 23,980 private schools, and 525 madrasas.

According to the notice, he clarified that separate question papers have been prepared for language subjects as per the NCERT syllabus for 20,736 students from 522 private schools, while question papers for other subjects are based on state-prescribed textbooks.

To streamline the examination process, the School Education Department has developed a dedicated online portal. The portal will be used for student verification, allocation of examination centres, mapping of centre heads, distribution of materials, issuance of roll numbers and admit cards, attendance recording, evaluation and generation of marksheets.

Officials said every eligible student will be allowed to appear for the MP Board examination. Centre heads have been instructed to permit students who could not complete registration before the exam, with technical details to be updated on the portal after the examination.

Meanwhile, the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the 2026 exams for Class 10 and 12 in February 2026 as well. According to earlier announcements, the Class 10 exams are scheduled to begin on February 11, 2026, and end on March 2, 2026. The Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026, according to the revised timetable.

 

Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement