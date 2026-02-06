MP to conduct Class 5th and 8th exams 2026 on Board-exam pattern

MP Board 5th and 8th Exam 2026: The Madhya Pradesh government will conduct Class 5 and Class 8 examinations for the 2025–26 academic session on the board pattern, with the exams scheduled to begin on February 20, according to an official notice issued by the Rajya Shiksha Kendra.

The examinations will be held between February 20 and February 28 across 12,920 centres in the state. Around 25 lakh students from government schools, private institutions, and madrasas are expected to appear for the exams.

The Rajya Shiksha Kendra said the board-pattern examinations will apply to students studying in government, non-government, and madrasa schools. Necessary facilities have been arranged at examination centres based on student numbers to ensure the smooth conduct of the tests.