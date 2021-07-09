MPBSE MP Board to conduct special board exams from September 1 

MP Board class 12 students who are dissatisfied with the exam results will be required to register online from August 1 onwards. (File/ representational)

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct special board exams from September 1 onwards. Students who are dissatisfied with the results will be required to register online from August 1 to August 10, 2021 to appear in the examination.

परीक्षा परिणाम से असंतुष्ट विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए 1 अगस्त से 10 अगस्त 2021 तक ऑनलाइन पंजीयन कराना अनिवार्य होगा।

दिनांक 1 सितम्बर से 25 सितम्बर 2021 के मध्य हाईस्कूल,हायर सेकेण्डरी की विशेष परीक्षाओं का आयोजन मंडल द्वारा निर्धारित परीक्षा केंद्र पर होगा। pic.twitter.com/6bZus0RyeX — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 8, 2021

“From September 1 to September 25, 2021, special examinations of high school, higher secondary will be conducted at the examination centres set by the board,” MPBSE said.

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh had earlier released the evaluation criteria which will be used to assess class 12 students. After the class 10, 12 board exams had to be cancelled due to Covid-10, the state board had decided to devise an alternate marking scheme to evaluate students.

The MP Board class 12 students will now be assessed based on their performance in class 10, state Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said. The information was also tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the state’s school education department.

“All the students of regular and self-study examination will be passed. The detailed action plan for the preparation of examination results based on the subjects of class 10 will be issued separately,” Parmar had said.

Parmar had announced that if any student is dissatisfied with his/her scores with the result prepared on the basis of the prescribed criteria, then after the end of the crisis period of Covid-19, they will be able to participate in the examination conducted by the state government.