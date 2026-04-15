MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th results today at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Result 2026 will be officially declared by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Sabhagrih, located inside the CM's official residence in Bhopal. The declaration will take place via a formal press conference at 11 am
Madhya Pradesh MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10th and 12th results today at 11 am. Students can check their MP Board results 2026 at the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. The High School and Higher Secondary results will be declared by the CM, Dr Mohan Yadav, from his office. The MP Board results will also be available at Digilocker and the IE education portal.
The MP Board Class 10th exams for 2026 were conducted from February 13 to March 6, and Class 12th exams were held from February 7 to March 7. Exams of both classes were conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
As per the rules of the MPBSE, a minimum of 33 per cent is needed to pass the exam. Students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-evaluation. Forms for the re-evaluation will be available at the board’s website after the results are declared. Meanwhile, those students who could not clear the exam can take the supplementary exam.
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Last year, the pass percentage for class 12 was 74.48 per cent. Priyal Dwivedi got first place by achieving 492 out of 500 in the science-math group. As of class 10, the pass percentage was 76.22 per cent. Pragya Jaiswal was the top ranker for class 10. In class 10, 4,29,042 got the first position. The pass percentage of female candidates was higher than that of male candidates. For female students, the pass percentage was 79.27 per cent, whereas for male students it was 73.21 per cent.
The MP Board Class 10th exams for 2026 were conducted from February 13 to March 6, and Class 12th exams were held from February 7 to March 7. Exams of both classes were conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.
The High School and Higher Secondary results will be declared by the CM, Dr Mohan Yadav, from his office.
Students can check their MP Board results 2026 at the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in.
MPBSE to release MP Board Class 10th, 12th results today at 11 am
The MP Board Class 10 examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 3, 2026. The exams began with the Hindi paper and concluded with Social Science. All papers were held in a single shift, from 9 am to 12 noon.
Meanwhile, the Class 12 board examinations took place from February 7 to March 3, 2026. These exams also started with the Hindi paper and ended with subjects including Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, and Anatomy, Physiology, and Health.