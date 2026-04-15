MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th results today at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The results will be declared by the CM, Dr Mohan Yadav. The MP Board results will also be available at Digilocker and the IE education portal.

Madhya Pradesh MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) will announce the Class 10th and 12th results today at 11 am. Students can check their MP Board results 2026 at the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. The High School and Higher Secondary results will be declared by the CM, Dr Mohan Yadav, from his office. The MP Board results will also be available at Digilocker and the IE education portal.

The MP Board Class 10th exams for 2026 were conducted from February 13 to March 6, and Class 12th exams were held from February 7 to March 7. Exams of both classes were conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon.

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As per the rules of the MPBSE, a minimum of 33 per cent is needed to pass the exam. Students who are not happy with their results can apply for re-evaluation. Forms for the re-evaluation will be available at the board’s website after the results are declared. Meanwhile, those students who could not clear the exam can take the supplementary exam.

Last year, the pass percentage for class 12 was 74.48 per cent. Priyal Dwivedi got first place by achieving 492 out of 500 in the science-math group. As of class 10, the pass percentage was 76.22 per cent. Pragya Jaiswal was the top ranker for class 10. In class 10, 4,29,042 got the first position. The pass percentage of female candidates was higher than that of male candidates. For female students, the pass percentage was 79.27 per cent, whereas for male students it was 73.21 per cent.

Live Updates Apr 15, 2026 06:40 AM IST MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will release the results? MP Board Result 2026 will be officially declared by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Samatva Sabhagrih, located inside the CM's official residence in Bhopal. The declaration will take place via a formal press conference at 11 am Apr 15, 2026 06:36 AM IST MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The MP Board Class 10th exams for 2026 were conducted from February 13 to March 6, and Class 12th exams were held from February 7 to March 7. Exams of both classes were conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon. Apr 15, 2026 06:35 AM IST MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Results to be out in a press conference The High School and Higher Secondary results will be declared by the CM, Dr Mohan Yadav, from his office. Apr 15, 2026 06:34 AM IST MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check results Students can check their MP Board results 2026 at the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. Apr 15, 2026 06:32 AM IST MPBSE MP Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Results today MPBSE to release MP Board Class 10th, 12th results today at 11 am