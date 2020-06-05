MPBSE MP Board issues admit card for pending Class 12 exams

MPBSE Class 12 exam 2020: The pending exams will be held from June 9. Representational image/ file MPBSE Class 12 exam 2020: The pending exams will be held from June 9. Representational image/ file

Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12 exam 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Board (MPBSE) has issued fresh admit card for the pending class 12 exams to be conducted from June 9. According to the board, the decision was taken as several students shifted to other places during lockdown. The board earlier provided a facility to students to change their exam centres till May 28.

The admit card is available to download at the websites- mpbse.nic.in, and mponline.gov.in. To download the admit card, students need to click on the admit card link. Enter registration number, roll number. The hall ticket will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for further reference.

The MP Board will conduct the class 12 exams from June 9 for biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science bookkeeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

Around 6 lakh candidates had applied to appear in the class 12 board exams this year.The board has given a set of guidelines to follow the social distancing norms amid coronavirus scare. The students will be allowed in the examination centres wearing masks, and the sitting arrangements will be made keeping a distance of two metres, the board said.

The exams will begin with higher mathematics and geography, and conclude with chemistry and history of art exam on June 16. The evaluation process for MP Board class 10 exams which had been conducted is ongoing, and around 12 lakh students will get results by June-end, as per the board officials.

