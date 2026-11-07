MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027 Released: Check these details before deadline

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the dummy admit cards for students appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. Students can access their provisional admit cards through the official MPBSE portal, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students are also required to check verify the details recorded by the board before the final hall tickets are issued.

The dummy admit card is provided to help students and schools identify errors in examination records in advance. MPBSE has asked school principals to scrutinise the details of registered students and arrange for corrections wherever necessary. The verification process is important as discrepancies in personal information or subject combinations may create problems during the examination process.