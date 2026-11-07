MP Board Dummy Admit Card 2027 Released: Check these details before deadline

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the dummy admit cards for students appearing in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. Students can access their provisional admit cards through the official MPBSE portal, mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students are also required to check verify the details recorded by the board before the final hall tickets are issued.
The dummy admit card is provided to help students and schools identify errors in examination records in advance. MPBSE has asked school principals to scrutinise the details of registered students and arrange for corrections wherever necessary. The verification process is important as discrepancies in personal information or subject combinations may create problems during the examination process.
MP Board dummy admit card 2027: What details to check?
After downloading the provisional admit card, students should carefully verify the following information:
–Name and spelling: check whether the student’s name is spelt correctly and matches the school records
–Parents’ names
–Date of birth
–Subjects selected: whether all registered subjects, including additional subjects, are correctly mentioned
–Photograph and other details: check the photograph and other personal information printed on the document
What to do if there is an error in the dummy admit card?
If students find any discrepancy, they should immediately bring it to the notice of their school principal or examination in-charge. Students cannot independently modify the information through the portal. The respective school authorities will have to initiate the correction process online and make the necessary changes after following the board’s prescribed procedure.
A correction fee may also be applicable, depending on the nature of the change.
The online declaration form submission process began on October 26, 2026. School principals and forwarding institution principals have been given until December 31, 2026, to complete the verification and correction exercise and submit the declaration form online.