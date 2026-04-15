MPBSE MP Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to find results on board’s official website?

MPBSE will be releasing their class 10 results soon

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce class 12 results today. The exam took place from February 7 to March 7, 2026. Candidates can find their markshseet by logging in at the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. MP Board Class 12 results will also be available at education.indianexpress.com.

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

Students will be required to log in and see their results. They can download their marksheet after providing the login information. Candidates are advised to note that this is only the provisional result. They can get the actual marksheet from the school once it is available.