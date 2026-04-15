MPBSE MP Board Class 12th Result 2026: How to find results on board’s official website?

MP Board MPBSE 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to announce class 12 results today. The exam took place from February 7 to March 7, 2026. Candidates can find their markshseet by logging in at the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. MP Board Class 12 results will also be available at education.indianexpress.com.
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Students will be required to log in and see their results. They can download their marksheet after providing the login information. Candidates are advised to note that this is only the provisional result. They can get the actual marksheet from the school once it is available.
To download the marksheet of the MPBSE class 12 exam, candidates are requested to follow the steps below to avoid unnecessary details:
Step 1- Go to the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in
Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link to class 12 results.
Step 3- Enter login credentials, which consist of roll number and date of birth.
Step 4- View the result.
Step 5- Download the result.
Important details to check on the results of class 12:
Candidates are required to check the following details in their results as this will be necessary for their college admission purpose.
i) Details of the students.
ii) Roll Number
iii) Marks obtained.
iv) Combined marks obtained in all subjects.
v) Qualifying Status of the result.
Students are advised to download and keep a hard copy of the results for their future reference. Once the results are out, candidates can access it through Digilocker also.
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Candidates are required to obtain at least 33 per cent in each subject to pass the examination. They are required to pass separately in theory and internal assessment.
In 2025 and 2024 MPBSE class 12 results are announced on May 6 and April 24, respectively. In 2023 the results was published on May 25. In 2022, the results were published on April 29.