scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read
Live now

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: MPBSE to release result today

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Latest Updates: MPBSE MP class 12, 10 result to be announced today via press conference. Once released, students will be able to download their marksheets from the official website — mpbse.nic.in — or the mobile app — MP Mobile.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 29, 2022 8:48:33 am
MP Board Results 2022, MP Board 10th Results 2022MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: MP Board class 10, 12 exams were conducted between February 17 to March 12, 2022. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

MP Board Results 2022 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 12 results today. The result will be announced by 1 pm on April 29 pm via press conference. After the announcement, the marksheets will be available on the official website — mpbse.nic.in for download. If not from the websites, students can also download the mobile-based app of MPBSE — MP Mobile — to check their class 12 results.

Read |MP Board MPBSE 10th 12th Result 2022: When and where to check

The MP Board class 12 exams were conducted between February 17 to March 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, to help students tackle the board exam and result stress, MPBSE issued a helpline number for students appearing for high school and higher secondary exams. Students can call on toll-free helpline number 18002330175 between 8 am to 8 pm. The service will remain active on all days (including holidays).

Read |MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022: Date and time announced

In 2021, MPBSE had to cancel class 12 exams due to the pandemic. The MPBSE class 12 exams were to be conducted from May 1. The Board had announced the change in the exam pattern in view of the pandemic in which the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent.

Live Blog

MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Check result at mpbse.org.in

08:48 (IST)29 Apr 2022
MP Board Result 2021 LIVE: How to Check MPBSE Class 12th Results 2021 step by step?

Step 1: Go to the following websites: mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the download result link.

Step 3: Enter your registration and roll numbers.

Step 4: The outcome will be displayed on the screen.

08:45 (IST)29 Apr 2022
MP Board 10th result 2022: Where can I find the MPBSE Class 10 results?

All students who took the MP Board class 10 or HSC board exam can check their respective scores at the official websites mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The result will be available at MPBSE app, MP Mobile, Fast Result app. The students can download it from Google Playstore.

08:40 (IST)29 Apr 2022
MP Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Criteria for Passing

Students must obtain 33 per cent in each subject in order to pass the MPBSE class 10 exams. In addition, students must obtain a score of 33 per cent as an aggregate score. This year, the MPBSE class 10 result will be computed using alternative evaluation criteria devised by the board.

08:34 (IST)29 Apr 2022
MP Board Matric Result 2022 LIVE: Documents to check Class 10th result

To check MP Board class 10 results, students must have their hall tickets or MPBSE class ten admit cards on hand. Students will be able to check their results using the roll number listed on their admit card.

08:24 (IST)29 Apr 2022
MP Board 10th 12 Result: Education Minister to announce result at 1 pm

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will announce the Class 10, 12 results today. The result will be declared by the minister via press conference. Check out the exact time of the result declaration here.

MPBSE class 12 result, MPBSE

The MPBSE will release the class 12 results today on the official website of the board. Students can download their marksheets from the official website — mpbse.nic.in — or the mobile app — MP Mobile. MP board exams for class 10 were conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10, 2022. MPBSE conducted take-home pre board exams for both classes 10 and 12 amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. Class 10 pre-board exams were conducted from January 20 to 28.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd