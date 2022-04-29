MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: MPBSE to release result today

MP Board Results 2022 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will release the class 12 results today. The result will be announced by 1 pm on April 29 pm via press conference. After the announcement, the marksheets will be available on the official website — mpbse.nic.in — for download. If not from the websites, students can also download the mobile-based app of MPBSE — MP Mobile — to check their class 12 results.

The MP Board class 12 exams were conducted between February 17 to March 12, 2022.

Meanwhile, to help students tackle the board exam and result stress, MPBSE issued a helpline number for students appearing for high school and higher secondary exams. Students can call on toll-free helpline number 18002330175 between 8 am to 8 pm. The service will remain active on all days (including holidays).

In 2021, MPBSE had to cancel class 12 exams due to the pandemic. The MPBSE class 12 exams were to be conducted from May 1. The Board had announced the change in the exam pattern in view of the pandemic in which the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent.