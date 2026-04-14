MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check results on IE education portal?

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 on April 15. According to confirmation recevied from the Madhya Pradesh Board, the results will be announced around 11 am. Once declared, students who appeared for the exams will be able to access their marksheets through the official websites – mpbse.nic.in, result.mponline.gov.in, as well as online platforms such as DigiLocker.
Additionally, students will be able to check their results directly on the IE Education Portal. Once released, candidates can click here to check MP Class 10th Result 2026, and click here for MPBSE Class 12th Results 2026.
Students can follow these steps to access their results:
Step 1: Visit the Indian Express Education website at education.indianexpress.com
Step 2: Click on the ‘Board Results’ section available on the homepage
Step 3: Select MP Board (MPBSE) from the list of boards
Step 4: Choose either Class 10 or Class 12 result link
Step 5: Enter your roll number and required credentials
Step 6: Submit the details to view your result on the screen
Students can also download and save a copy of their provisional marksheet for future reference.
The online scorecard will include key details such as subject-wise marks, total score, division, and qualifying status. However, it must be noted that this will be a provisional document.
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Additionally, students will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools once the board completes the distribution process. For official access, candidates can also visit the MPBSE websites at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, once the results are declared.