MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check results on IE education portal?

MP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2026: Direct link to check at Indian Express Portal soon (Express Photo)

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 on April 15. According to confirmation recevied from the Madhya Pradesh Board, the results will be announced around 11 am. Once declared, students who appeared for the exams will be able to access their marksheets through the official websites – mpbse.nic.in, result.mponline.gov.in, as well as online platforms such as DigiLocker.

Additionally, students will be able to check their results directly on the IE Education Portal. Once released, candidates can click here to check MP Class 10th Result 2026, and click here for MPBSE Class 12th Results 2026.