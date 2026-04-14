MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Mohan Yadav to declare MP Board results on April 15

MPBSE MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: MPBSE is scheduled to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 15 at 11 am. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) High School and Higher Secondary exam results will be declared by the Chief Minister, Dr Mohan Yadav. Students will be able to download their MP Board result 2026 on the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. The MP Board results will also be accessible on the IE Education portal.

Students will have to enter their MP Board roll number and other login credentials on the official result portal to download their scorecards. Additionally, the MPBSE 10th and 12th results and pass status will also be available on the IE Education portal.

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The Class 10 MP Board exams were conducted from February 13 to March 6, 2026, according to the revised schedule. The Hindi exam was rescheduled to March 6 from February 11. The MPBSE Class 12 exam was conducted from February 7 to March 7, and the timings for the exams were 9 am to 12 noon. For Class 12, the Hindi, Urdu, and Marathi exams were rescheduled. Practical examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 took place between February 10 and March 10 at designated centres.

As per the MP board guidelines, a minimum of 33% marks in each subject is required to pass the exams. Those who fail to meet this criterion will have the chance to appear for the second chance exams. The datesheet for the same is available on the official website. The Class 10 second examinations will be held between May 7 and May 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 second examinations will start on May 7 and end on May 25, 2026. All the exams will be conducted in a single shift, from 9 am to 12noon.

In the previous session, the pass percentage for Class 12 students was recorded at 74.48 per cent. Priyal Dwivedi had topped the Class 12 exam by scoring 492 out of 500 marks in the science-mathematics group. Similarly, in Class 10, 76.22 per cent of students cleared the exams, with 4,29,042 students passing with first division. Female students outperformed male students among the regular candidates. The pass percentage for male students was 73.21 per cent, while for female students, it was 79.27 per cent.

Live Updates Apr 14, 2026 01:01 PM IST MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Official websites to check scorecards online Students can check MP Board results on mpbse.mponline.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. The results will also be available on the IE Education portal. These platforms will provide direct access to marksheets after the official declaration. Apr 14, 2026 12:59 PM IST MP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results to be announced at 11 am by Chief Minister MPBSE will declare Class 10 and Class 12 results at 11 am. The announcement will be made by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav. Students will be able to check their results online after the official release through designated portals.