MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022: Date and time announced

MPBSE Result 2022 Time and Date, MP Board Result: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results release date and time for the MP board class 10, 12 board exams 2022. The result is scheduled to be released at 1 pm on April 29, 2022. All those students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective results at the official website – mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results through the MP Board mobile app. Candidates will have to download the MPBSE mobile app from the respected app play store. Then, select ‘know your result’, enter the roll number and click on submit to get the board result.

The Board exams of the Madhya Pradesh School Examination Board were successfully held between February 18 to March 10, 2022.

For class 10, in 2021, the results were announced on July 14 and a total of 3,56,582 candidates had secured first division. As many as 3,97,626 candidates got the second division and 1,59,871 students got the third division. Similarly, for class 12, in 2021, a total of 6,60,682 students registered for the MP Board class 12 examinations. The passing percentage of all streams — Arts, Science, Commerce, Fine Arts — was recorded at 100 per cent. A total of 3,43,064 candidates scored first division, 2,64,295 second division and 48,787 scored third division.