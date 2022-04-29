MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 result declared; girls outperform boys this year

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the board exam results for Classes 10 and 12 today. In both the classes, girls out performed boys with a better pass percentage. For class 12, the overall pass percentage was 72.72 per cent while class 10 pass percentage remained low, with slightly more than half of the students passing exams. The over all pass percentage remained at 59.54 per cent this year.

Unlike last year, the MP board conducted offline exams this year in the months of February and March 2022. In the result declared today, Nancy Dubey and Suchita Pandey have emerged as the toppers in Class 10 while Pragati Mittal topped class 12 board with a score of 494 out of 500. Lakshdweep Dhakar and Ayush Tiwari secured second and third positions, respectively. All the three toppers are from the science stream this year.

This year, a total of 6,97,880 candidates appeared for the MPBSE class 12 exams. The pass percentage for regular students has been recorded to be 72.72 per cent, whereas a total of 32.90 per cent of self-study students have been declared pass. The pass percentage of girls in class 12 is 75.64 per cent and for boys, it is 69.94 per cent. Over 1,19,851 candidates have failed the class 12 exams this year. For Class 12, as many as 93 girls and 60 boys (153) have secured a place in the merit list.