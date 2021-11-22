MPBSE MP Board Class 10, 12 datesheet released, check schedule

MPBSE MP Board date sheet 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the exam timetable for class 10 and 12. Candidates can check the entire exam schedule on the official website mpbse.nic.in. Both class 10 and class 12 candidates will be given five minutes extra time to read the question paper.

As per the schedule, the class 12 board exams will begin from February 17 while class 10 exams will begins from February 18. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 date sheet

February 18 – Hindi

February 22 – Maths

February 24 Urdu

February 26 – Social Science

March 2 – Science

March 5 – English

March 8 – Sanskrit

March 9 – Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi

March 10 – NSQF

MPBSE MP Board Class 12 date sheet

The practical exams for class 10 will be conducted in their respective schools between February 12 to March 26 while the practical exams for class 12 students will be conducted from February 12 to February 25.

The candidates have been directed to reach the exam centres 30 minutes before the exam time. The answer sheets will be distributed to students at 9:50 am while the question papers will be distributed at 9:55 am.