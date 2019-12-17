MPBSE MP Board class 10, 12 date sheet released, check schedule

MPBSE exams: Check datesheet at mahresult.nic.in (Representational image) MPBSE exams: Check datesheet at mahresult.nic.in (Representational image)

MPBSE MP Board: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the exam timetable for class 10 and 12 at its official website mpbse.nic.in. Both class 10 and class 12 candidates will be given five minutes’ extra time to read the question paper.

Candidates need to report to the exam venue half an hour before the exam to allow proper time for frisking, checking etc. The theory exams will be held from 9 am to noon for PwD candidates the exam will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm. Practical exams will be held from February 12 to 26.

MPBSE class 10 time table

March 3 – Sanskrit

March 5 – NSQF

March 7 Social Science

March 9 – Third language – Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi

March 12 – Mathematics

March 16 – Science

March 19 – English

March 23 – First language (special) – Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu

March 27 – Hindi

MPSBE Class 12 date sheet

March 2 – Hindi (only for vocational candidates)

March 3 – Sanskrit (special language)

March 4 – English (only for vocational candidates)

March 5 – Indian Music

March 6 – English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu (Second language)

March 9 – Informatic Practices

March 13 – History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. of Science and Maths useful for agriculture, drawing and painting, Home management, nutrition and textile

March 17 – Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Environment education (vocational)

March 18 – Drawing and Designing

March 19 – Special language Urdu

March 20 – Biology

March 21 – Economics

March 23 – Higher Mathematics

March 24 – Biotechnology

March 26 – Political science, animal husbandry, Elements of science, History of Art, Business Economics

March 27 – Physical education

March 28 – Horticulture, Geography, Chemistry, Still life and design, Anatomy Physiology and health

March 30 – NSQF

March 31 – Bookkeeping and accountancy

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd