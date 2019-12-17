MPBSE MP Board class 10, 12 date sheet released, check schedule

MPBSE MP Board: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the exam timetable for class 10 and 12 at its official website mpbse.nic.in. Both class 10 and class 12 candidates will be given five minutes’ extra time to read the question paper.
Candidates need to report to the exam venue half an hour before the exam to allow proper time for frisking, checking etc. The theory exams will be held from 9 am to noon for PwD candidates the exam will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm. Practical exams will be held from February 12 to 26.
MPBSE class 10 time table
March 3 – Sanskrit
March 5 – NSQF
March 7 Social Science
March 9 – Third language – Urdu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi
March 12 – Mathematics
March 16 – Science
March 19 – English
March 23 – First language (special) – Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu
March 27 – Hindi
MPSBE Class 12 date sheet
March 2 – Hindi (only for vocational candidates)
March 3 – Sanskrit (special language)
March 4 – English (only for vocational candidates)
March 5 – Indian Music
March 6 – English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu (Second language)
March 9 – Informatic Practices
March 13 – History, Physics, Business Studies, Ele. of Science and Maths useful for agriculture, drawing and painting, Home management, nutrition and textile
March 17 – Sociology, Psychology, Agriculture, Environment education (vocational)
March 18 – Drawing and Designing
March 19 – Special language Urdu
March 20 – Biology
March 21 – Economics
March 23 – Higher Mathematics
March 24 – Biotechnology
March 26 – Political science, animal husbandry, Elements of science, History of Art, Business Economics
March 27 – Physical education
March 28 – Horticulture, Geography, Chemistry, Still life and design, Anatomy Physiology and health
March 30 – NSQF
March 31 – Bookkeeping and accountancy
