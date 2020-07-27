MP Board Class 12th result 2020: More students get first division even as pass percentage dips

MPBSE 12th result 2020: Check at mpbse.nic.in (Representational image) MPBSE 12th result 2020: Check at mpbse.nic.in (Representational image)

MPBSE 12th result 2020: Of the 8.5 lakh students who appeared in Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) class 12 examination, as many as 68.81 per cent have passed. This is a dip of 3.46 per cent from last year when 72.37 per cent students cleared the MP Board class 12 exam. The MP Board result is available at mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Though girls have outperformed boys, however, the pass percentage of both male and female candidates has gone down as against last year. Of the total girls who appeared for the exam, 73.40 per cent passed, and for boys, the pass percentage was 64.66 per cent. Last year 76.31 per cent girls and 68.94 per cent boys passed the exam.

In non-medical, Priya topped with 495 marks, in commerce, Mufaddal Arvivala topped with 487 marks and in agriculture group, Gauraj Ojha scored the highest 483 marks. In the arts stream, Shambhu Mishra topped with 444 marks and in Biology Anushka Gupta topped with 490 marks. Priya and Rinku Bathra jointly topped with 495 marks

Despite the dip in pass percentage, the number of students obtaining first division or over 60 per cent marks has gone up as 2,85,754 students got first division as against 2.63 lakh last year. Further, more than 1.82 lakh have got second division up from 1.75 lakh last year.

The govt schools — despite registering a dip of 2.95 per cent in pass percentage as compared to last year — are still the best-performing schools. As many as 71.43 per cent students passed from government schools followed by Aadivasi schools with a pass percentage of 69.39 per cent and public schools at 64.93 per cent.

Harda district was the best performer with 81.97 per cent students from the area clearing the exam in regular mode followed closely by Neemuch with a pass percentage of 81.68 per cent in regular mode. However, Neemuch has registered a pass percentage of 31.01 per cent in private mode and Harda has a pass percentage of 30.50 per cent in private mode.

The result of class 10 was declared earlier. This is the first time in the around 30 years that the MP Board is declaring the result of class 10 and 12 separately.

