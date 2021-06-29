MPBSE Madhya Pradesh releases Class 12 evaluation criteria 

The School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening released the evaluation criteria which will be used to assess class 12 students. After the class 10, 12 board exams had to be cancelled due to Covid-10, the state board had decided to devise an alternate marking scheme to evaluate students.

The MP Board class 12 students will now be assessed based on their performance in class 10, state Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said on Monday. The information was also tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the state’s school education department.

“All the students of regular and self-study examination will be passed. The detailed action plan for the preparation of examination results based on the subjects of class 10 will be issued separately,” Parmar said.

Parmar said that if any student is dissatisfied with his/her scores with the result prepared on the basis of the prescribed criteria, then after the end of the crisis period of Covid-19, they will be able to participate in the examination conducted by the state government.

Besides Madhya Pradesh, the Odisha board has also decided to evaluate class 12 students based on their marks in class 10. On the other hand, CBSE will adopt a 40:30:30 formula. The class 12 theory marks of each subject will be computed using 40 per cent from the marks they got in the subject pre-boards or mid-term exams held by their schools earlier this year, 30 per cent from their class 11 final exam marks, and 30 per cent from their class 10 board exam results. This will be added to the actual marks that they got in their class 12 internal assessments and practicals for that subject.