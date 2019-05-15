Madhya Pradesh Board 10th, 12th results 2019 declared: How much is needed to pass exam?

MPBSE Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th results 2019: The MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 and class 12 result 2019 has been released by the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday at 11 am. Students who have appeared for the board exam results can check the result at the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

In Madhya Pradesh board, the result for class 12 is recorded to be better than that of class 10. Last year, 66 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam while 68.07 per cent cleared class 12 exam. In 2017, the pass percentage for class 10 was 49.86 per cent and 67.87 per cent for class 12.

Pass percentage refers to the percentage of students passing the exam against those who appeared for it. To be deemed passed, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks aggregate and in each subject in MPBSE class 10 and class 12 exams.

In 2018, nearly 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from class 12 or HSSC, nearly 11.48 lakh are from class 10.

The MPBSE had launched a multi-pronged programme to reduce pre and post result stress of students. Teachers were told to motivate students and share stories of people who did not stop even after facing failures, rather they found a successful path