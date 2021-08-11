MPBSE extends special board exam registration dates for Class 10, 12 students

MP students who had earlier registered and now wish to cancel it can visit the MP online portal and withdraw their applications from August 11 to August 15, 2021.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has extended the online registration dates for the special board exams for high school and higher secondary school. Students who were dissatisfied with their MP Board results or were declared as absent can apply for these special board exams scheduled to be held from September 1 to September 25.

The online registration window was scheduled to close on August 10 but has now been extended to August 15. Students can visit the official website mpbse.nic.in and open the MP online portal to register for the same. The decision to extend the registration dates comes after the state witnessed heavy rainfall in Chambal and Gwalior divisions.

MP students who had earlier registered and now wish to cancel it can visit the MP online portal and withdraw their applications from August 11 to August 15.

The MP board had earlier declared class 10 and class 12 results with the help of an alternative marking scheme, as all offline exams had been cancelled by the state government due to Covid-19.

The overall passing percentage for both class 10 and 12 was 100 percent. The class 12 results of 3,549 candidates had been withheld and were cancelled for 985 students. In the class 10 results, Of the total registered students, 8865 students were marked absent.