MPBSE Exam 2 Results 2026: MP Board to release Class 10th scorecards today at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of the MP Board Class 10 Second Examination 2026 today, June 16, at 4 pm. Students who appeared for the second-chance exams can check and download their scorecards online via the official result portal–mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their results on Digilocker and the MPBSE mobile app. For more information on the MP Board results, students can visit the IE education portal.
The MP Board has introduced a new ‘Second Chance Exam’ system, replacing the earlier supplementary examination format, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This allows students to reappear in specific subjects not only if they have failed but also if they wish to improve their marks. By doing so, the board aims to provide greater flexibility and support for students in enhancing their academic performance.
कक्षा 10वीं की द्वितीय परीक्षा 2026 का परीक्षा परिणाम
माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की वेबसाइट https://t.co/zRCAtgas8L पर रहेगा उपलब्ध
🗓️16 जून 2026🕓शाम 4:00 बजे@DrMohanYadav51 @CMMadhyaPradesh #SchoolMP pic.twitter.com/2IzSOYxJOQ
— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) June 16, 2026
Step 1: To check the results for the Madhya Pradesh Board second board exam, students have to go to the official website of the board
Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 10 second exam results on the homepage.
Step 3: After that, enter the login credentials and click on View Your Results.
Step 4: The results will be available on your screen.
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
The results available online are provisional. The actual results will be provided later from their respective schools.
Registration for the exam closed on April 22, 2026, with fees ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2000 depending on the number of subjects chosen. For students who still cannot clear after the second attempt, the Board has introduced the ‘Ruk Jana Nahi’ scheme through the Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS), offering additional opportunities in the June and December 2026 sessions.
The main MP Board Class 10 results, declared on April 15, 2026, recorded a 73.42% pass percentage among regular candidates, with government schools performing notably better than private institutions out of the 8.97 lakh students who appeared.