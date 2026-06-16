MPBSE Exam 2 Results 2026: MP Board to release Class 10th scorecards today at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of the MP Board Class 10 Second Examination 2026 today, June 16, at 4 pm. Students who appeared for the second-chance exams can check and download their scorecards online via the official result portal–mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Additionally, students can also check their results on Digilocker and the MPBSE mobile app. For more information on the MP Board results, students can visit the IE education portal.

The MP Board has introduced a new ‘Second Chance Exam’ system, replacing the earlier supplementary examination format, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This allows students to reappear in specific subjects not only if they have failed but also if they wish to improve their marks. By doing so, the board aims to provide greater flexibility and support for students in enhancing their academic performance.