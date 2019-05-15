MPBSE declares Classes 10, 12 results 2019: Meet the toppers, check pass percentage

MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2019: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Madhya Pradesh Board class 10 and class 12 results on May 15, 2019. Candidates can check their results on the official websites — mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. Among districts, Dewas has topped in class 12. The science topper is Arya Jain and commerce is Vivek Gupta while Drashti Sanodiya has topped humanities stream with (479/500) score. Class 12 pass percentage stands at 72.37 per cent.

Check LIVE updates for MPBSE class 10 result and MP Board class 12 result 2019

In class 10, Gagan Dixit has topped the exam. In vocational training, the pass percentage stands at 78.38 per cent. Nimat district has scored the highest pass percentage with 85.22 per cent.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: In order to check the result, students need to login to the official website- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students can click on the link which reads, “HSSC (Class 12) Examination 2019 result” or ‘HSC Class 10 exam result’

Step 3: A new page will open where the student can enter their details and hit the submit button.

Step 4. After clicking on submit, the student’s MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Students can download the result and take a printout of the same.

In 2018, nearly 20 lakh students had registered for the exam of which, 7.69 lakh are from class 12 or HSSC, nearly 11.48 lakh are from class 10.