MPBSE class 9, 11 result out: How to check marks

MPBSE result declared at vimarsh.mp.gov.in (Representational image) MPBSE result declared at vimarsh.mp.gov.in (Representational image)

MPBSE class 9, 11 result: Even as most boards have postponed their results due to ongoing corona virus pandemic in India and across the world, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result for class 9 and 11. Students can check their result at mpbse.nic.in, vimarsh.mp.gov.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpresults.nic.in.

On the contrary, the board has postponed the evaluation process for class 10 and 12 board exams till March 31. Which means, the results of these two will be declared after April or when the situation is deemed better.

MPBSE class 9, 11 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, vimarsh.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available, download mark sheet

To get successful in the examination, the students need to get a minimum of 33 per cent marks. In case a student fails in two subjects, they will be eligible for the supplementary exam. Same rules apply for board exams as well. Those who pass the exam will be promoted to the next class, however, for classes 5 and 8, candidates will be promoted to the next class based on performance in previous term examination, due to coronavirus.

