MPBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 (Out): Websites to download marks – mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 10th, 12th Result 2026: MPBSE will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 15. Students will be able to access their MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 on the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. The MPBSE results will also be available on the IE Education portal. Additionally, the results can be downloaded from DigiLocker and the MPBSE Mobile App.

MP Board Result 2026 Live

To check their scorecard, the MPBSE students can visit the website mpbse.nic.in. Next, click on the tab that reads “Exam Results”. Find the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results and enter your credentials as mentioned on the admit card. After filling the details and clicking “Submit”, students will be able to view their result.

MP board Class 10 and Class result can be downloaded from DigiLocker. (Image: digilocker.gov.in)

The MP Board Class 10 exams were scheduled from February 13 to March 6, 2026, according to the revised timetable. The Class 12 board exams were held from February 7 to March 7, and the timings for the papers were 9 am to 12 noon. The MP Board practical examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 were organised between February 10 and March 10 at designated centres.

Students can dowload the MPBSE Mobile application to view their results. (Image: Playstore) Students can dowload the MPBSE Mobile application to view their results. (Image: Playstore)

MP Board Class 10 and 12 students have to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass their respective exams. Those who fail to meet this criteria will be required to appear in the second board exams which are scheduled in May 2026. The detailed datesheet for the same is available on the official website.

MPBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2026: Check passing criteria (Representative Image/AI) MPBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2026: Check passing criteria (Representative Image/AI)

According to the schedule, the Class 10 (High School) second examinations will be held between May 7 and May 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) second examinations will start on May 7 and end on May 25, 2026. All the exams will be conducted in a single shift, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

MP Board Class 10, Class 2026 result: Latest updates on Indian Express MP Board Class 10, Class 2026 result: Latest updates on Indian Express

In 2025, the Board had announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 6, 2026. The pass percentage for Class 12 students was recorded at 74.48 per cent. In Class 10, 76.22 per cent of students cleared the exams, with 4,29,042 students passing with first division.