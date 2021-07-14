MP Board Class 10th results 2021 for special category: When and where to check

MP Board Class 10th results 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare results for Class 10 students for the visual, speech and hearing impaired category students today. Students will be able to check their results at 4 pm. The results will be available at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in. Alternatively, students may also check their results via a mobile app.

The MPBSE this year did not conduct the HSC or class 10 examinations. Previously, the Board had announced a change in the exam pattern, in view of the pandemic. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted on April 30 but were postponed to June and the practical examinations were cancelled when the state was placed in lockdown due to the pandemic.

Read | When will schools reopen in India? Check state-wise list here

According to the evaluation criteria for class 10 students released by the Board, results will be prepared on the basis of scores achieved by students on internal assessments, half-yearly examinations, unit tests and pre-board examinations.

MP Board Class 10th results 2021: When and where to check

Students may check their results online at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in or mpbse.nic.in. On the homepage of the website, students must click on ‘HSC class 10 results 2021’. A new page will open where students must enter their details. After submitting the details, the results will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The results will also be available on mobile apps such as the MPBSE app, MP Mobile and the Fast Result app. To check their results, students can download the app from Google Playstore. After downloading the app, students need to open the app and enter their mobile number. They must then enter their roll number/code. The result will then be available on the screen.

The MPBSE has not yet announced a date for the declaration of HSC Class 10 results for regular students. However, according to the order of the Supreme Court, the results will be announced before July 31.