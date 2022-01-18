MPBSE Class 10, 12 pre-board exam timetable released; check schedule here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the pre-board exam timetable for class 10 and 12 at its official website mpbse.nic.in. As per the schedule, class 10 exams will begin from January 20 to 28 while class 12 pre-board exams will begin on January 20 to 31, 2022.

The exams will be conducted in the remote mode and question papers and answer sheets will be made available to all the students at least one day before the exam.

“In order that the students do not have to travel to the school, again and again, 2 to 3 question papers can be made available simultaneously and on the day of receipt of the next question paper, the answer books of the previously provided question papers will be submitted,” the board informed.

MPBSE MP Board Class 10 pre-board date sheet

January 20 – English

January 21 – Science

January 22 – Hindi

January 24 – Maths

January 25 – Sanskrit/Urdu

January 27 – Social Science

January 28 – NSQF

MPBSE MP Board Class 12 pre-board date sheet

Meanwhile, the board had earlier released the timetable for class 10 and 12 board exams. ​​As per the schedule, the class 12 board exams will begin from February 17 while class 10 exams will begins from February 18. The exams will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.