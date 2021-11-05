MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams to begin on February 12

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the exam schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams 2022. As per the MP School Education Department, class 10 and 12 theory exams will begin on February 12, 2022.

The class 10, 12 board exams will be continued till March 20, 2022. Along with the theory exams, the state board has also announced the schedule for practical exams. The practical exams for classes 10, 12 will be conducted till March 31.

“For the examination year 2021-22, the theory and practical examination of class 10, 12, Diploma in Pre-Vocational School Education (DPSE) and Physical Education Training Letter will be conducted from February 12, 2022,” tweeted School Education Department, MP.

The board has earlier announced changes in the exam pattern. MPBSE had said that not only the exams will be held on a syllabus curtailed by 30 per cent, there will also be at least 30 per cent MCQs in every subject. While MCQs have been added, the length of answers has also been reduced. There will be no long-form questions in the upcoming boards. The highest marks assigned to each question will be four and students will have to write 125 to 150 word-long answers for these.

Besides, as per the revised marking scheme of MPBSE, 80 marks will be allotted for theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks for practical and project works for class 10 and 12 students.