MPBSE Classes 10, 12 board exams on new pattern: No long questions, 30% objective-types

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revamped the exam pattern for the upcoming classes 10 and 12 board exams. Now, not only the board exams will be held on the reduced syllabus but also there will be no long-form questions in the upcoming boards. The test will be held on the revised syllabus which is already reduced by 30 per cent.

The new pattern will have an objective, subjective, and analytical questions. The highest marks assigned to each question will be four. While MCQs have been added, the length of answers has also been reduced.

For all the subjects, exams will have 30 objective-type questions for one mark each. Five questions of subjective type for three marks each will be asked. Of these five, students will only have to solve any three questions. The answers to the three marks should be within the word limit of 75-100 words. The lengthiest questions will be for four marks each in which students will have to write 125 to 150 words. These will be analytical questions. Students will have the choice of answering any four out of six questions. These questions will be analytical in nature, as per the state board.

The new exam pattern has been uploaded on the official website for students and teachers. The changes have been made because of the coronavirus. Since the pandemic hit India, the schools have been shut and it has led to reduced instructional hours, further many students do not have access to online education due to the lack of resources. Whether or not these changes will be carried in next year is not finalised yet, exam controller, MPBSE informed indianexpress.com.

Several state and central boards are making changes to their exam patterns. CBSE had last year introduced objective-type or MCQs. It has also decided to add more application-based questions to the board exams and shift focus from rot learning to understanding of concepts, the central board had said earlier.

