MP Board Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Timetable 2027 Out: Check complete date sheet ere

MP Board 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. Students appearing for the Madhya Pradesh Board examinations can check the subject-wise schedule through the official MPBSE website, mpbse.nic.in.

According to the timetable, the MPBSE Class 10 High School Certificate (HSC) examinations will be conducted from February 24 to March 18, 2027. The Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations will begin on February 17 and continue till March 19, 2027. The examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The schedule is applicable to regular as well as self-study candidates.