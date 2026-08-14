MP Board Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Timetable 2027 Out: Check complete date sheet ere

The board will conduct separate question papers for Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard in Class 10.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiAug 14, 2026 10:48 AM IST
MP Board 2027MP Board Class 10th and 12th date sheet has been announced (Express Photo)
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MP Board 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. Students appearing for the Madhya Pradesh Board examinations can check the subject-wise schedule through the official MPBSE website, mpbse.nic.in.

According to the timetable, the MPBSE Class 10 High School Certificate (HSC) examinations will be conducted from February 24 to March 18, 2027. The Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations will begin on February 17 and continue till March 19, 2027. The examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The schedule is applicable to regular as well as self-study candidates.

MPBSE Class 10 timetable 2027

Date Subject
February 24, 2027 Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj and Computer
February 25, 2027 NSQF subjects and Artificial Intelligence
February 27, 2027 Urdu
March 2, 2027 Hindi
March 5, 2027 Mathematics (Standard and Basic)
March 9, 2027 English
March 12, 2027 Sanskrit
March 15, 2027 Science
March 18, 2027 Social Science

The board will conduct separate question papers for Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard in Class 10.

MPBSE Class 12 timetable 2027

Date Subject
February 17, 2027 Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan and Tabla Pakhawaj
February 18, 2027 Urdu, Marathi
February 20, 2027 Sanskrit
February 22, 2027 NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence and Physical Education
February 23, 2027 Hindi
February 24, 2027 Drawing and Designing
February 25, 2027 Psychology
February 26, 2027 English
March 1, 2027 Informatics Practices
March 3, 2027 Sociology
March 4, 2027 Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art and World Art
March 8, 2027 Biology
March 11, 2027 Political Science
March 13, 2027 Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile
March 16, 2027 Mathematics
March 17, 2027 Agriculture, Home Science and Accountancy
March 19, 2027 Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Retail Life and Design, Anatomy, Physiology and Health

The MPBSE official website also carries examination-related notices, academic information, student services and other instructions for candidates. Students should keep checking the portal for further announcements related to admit cards, examination centres and other board examination requirements.

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