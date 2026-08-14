MP Board Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Timetable 2027 Out: Check complete date sheet ere

MP Board 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2027: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. Students appearing for the Madhya Pradesh Board examinations can check the subject-wise schedule through the official MPBSE website, mpbse.nic.in.
According to the timetable, the MPBSE Class 10 High School Certificate (HSC) examinations will be conducted from February 24 to March 18, 2027. The Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations will begin on February 17 and continue till March 19, 2027. The examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. The schedule is applicable to regular as well as self-study candidates.
|Date
|Subject
|February 24, 2027
|Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi, Painting, Gayan Vadan, Tabla Pakhawaj and Computer
|February 25, 2027
|NSQF subjects and Artificial Intelligence
|February 27, 2027
|Urdu
|March 2, 2027
|Hindi
|March 5, 2027
|Mathematics (Standard and Basic)
|March 9, 2027
|English
|March 12, 2027
|Sanskrit
|March 15, 2027
|Science
|March 18, 2027
|Social Science
The board will conduct separate question papers for Mathematics Basic and Mathematics Standard in Class 10.
|Date
|Subject
|February 17, 2027
|Biotechnology, Gayan Vadan and Tabla Pakhawaj
|February 18, 2027
|Urdu, Marathi
|February 20, 2027
|Sanskrit
|February 22, 2027
|NSQF subjects, Artificial Intelligence and Physical Education
|February 23, 2027
|Hindi
|February 24, 2027
|Drawing and Designing
|February 25, 2027
|Psychology
|February 26, 2027
|English
|March 1, 2027
|Informatics Practices
|March 3, 2027
|Sociology
|March 4, 2027
|Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandry, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Elements of Science, History of Indian Art and World Art
|March 8, 2027
|Biology
|March 11, 2027
|Political Science
|March 13, 2027
|Chemistry, History, Business Studies, Drawing and Painting, Home Management, Nutrition and Textile
|March 16, 2027
|Mathematics
|March 17, 2027
|Agriculture, Home Science and Accountancy
|March 19, 2027
|Geography, Crop Production and Horticulture, Retail Life and Design, Anatomy, Physiology and Health
The MPBSE official website also carries examination-related notices, academic information, student services and other instructions for candidates. Students should keep checking the portal for further announcements related to admit cards, examination centres and other board examination requirements.