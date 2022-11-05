MPBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam dates announced

MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the class 10, 12 board exams from February 13, 2023, the state education minister announced.

The theory exams will be conducted between March 1 to 31 while the practical exams will be held from February 13 to 28.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मण्डल की कक्षा 10 वीं एवं 12 वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षायें 13 फरवरी 2023 से प्रारंभ होंगी। प्रायोगिक परीक्षायें 13 से 28 फरवरी 2023 एवं सैद्धान्तिक परीक्षायें 01 मार्च से 31 मार्च 2023 तक होंगी। — इन्दरसिंह परमार (@Indersinghsjp) November 4, 2022

“Board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Board of Secondary Education will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from 01st March to 31st March 2023,” MP Education Minister Inder Singh Pramar tweeted.

The datesheet and exam timings will be soon released by the state board on its official website – mpbse.nic.in. This year, the board exams will be conducted in pen and paper mode for both classes. The students will be evaluated on the 100 per cent syllabus.