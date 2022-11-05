scorecardresearch
MPBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam dates announced

MP Board Class 10, 12 exam dates 2023: The theory exams will be conducted between March 1 to 31 while the practical exams will be held from February 13 to 28. 

mp boardMP Board 2023: The datesheet and exam timings will be soon released by the state board on its official website - mpbse.nic.in. (File image)

MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will conduct the class 10, 12 board exams from February 13, 2023, the state education minister announced.

“Board examinations of class 10th and 12th of Board of Secondary Education will start from February 13, 2023. The practical examinations will be held from 13th to 28th February 2023 and the theory examinations from 01st March to 31st March 2023,” MP Education Minister Inder Singh Pramar tweeted.

The datesheet and exam timings will be soon released by the state board on its official website – mpbse.nic.in. This year, the board exams will be conducted in pen and paper mode for both classes. The students will be evaluated on the 100 per cent syllabus.

