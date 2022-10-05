MPBSE Class 10, 12 Boards 2023: Exam dates announced

MPBSE Board Exams datesheet 2023: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the datasheet for high school, higher secondary and higher secondary (vocational) board exams 2023. The exam schedule for Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) and physical education training has also been released at the official website – mpbse.nic.in

The examination will begin from mid-February and go on till the end of March. The practical examination will begin from February 13, 2023 and will conclude on March 25, 2023. The theory examination will be conducted between February 15 and March 20.

The official notification said that the date sheet will be released separately for the examinations.

The examination for 2023 will conducted in offline mode like in earlier times.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for class 12 was 72.72 per cent while class 10 pass percentage remained low, with slightly more than half of the students passing exams. The over all pass percentage remained at 59.54 per cent. Last year, the girls outperformed boys and topped in both class 10 and 12 board exams.