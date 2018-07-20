MP Board 10th, 12th supplementary (RWL) result 2018 declared: How to check

MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 declared MP Board MPBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 declared

MP Board result 2018: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the results of the supplementary exam of Class 10 and Class 12 at mpbse.nic.in. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website. Last year, MP Board supplementary exam or RWL result 2018 were declared on August 5 for HSC and HSSC exams. The supplementary exams are held for the students who flunk in either one or two subjects.

MP Board 10th, 12th supplementary result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for MPBSE (mpbse.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for the results page.

HSC (Class 10th) Examination RWL Result 2018

HSSC (Class 12th) Examination RWL Result 2018

HSSC Vocational Examination RWL Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference

The MP Board had conducted the RWL exams in July. The annual exams were held in March and the results were out in May. The overall pass percentage of Class 12 was 68 per cent while it is 66 per cent for Class 10. In Class 12 or HSSC, a total of 7,65,358 students have appeared of which 6,00,065 are from the regular category where 4,253 students remained absent. As many as results are withheld of 852 students for some reasons. A total of 1,08,358 failed the exams and nearly 4,05,122 have passed. The number of regular students who gave the supplementary was 81,480.

