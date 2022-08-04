scorecardresearch
MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 declared: How to download score card at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.nic.in.

MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 declared: Students who appeared for the exam can now download their score card from the official MPPBSE websites — mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.nic.in.

August 4, 2022 5:35:17 pm
MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 declared: The students who could not clear their MPPBSE class 10, 12 exams this year were given another chance to appear for supplementary exams.

MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 declared: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board supplementary results 2022 today, i.e. August 3, 2022. Students who appeared for the exam can now download their score card from the official MPPBSE websites — mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.nic.in.

MPBSE Supplementary Results 2022 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official MPPBSE website — mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘Supplementary Exam Result 2022’.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page. Key in your roll number, application number and exam type, and click on ‘submit’.

Step 4: Once you login, you will be able to check the score card in the account.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The students who could not clear their MPPBSE class 10, 12 exams this year were given another chance to appear for supplementary exams. The MP Board class 12 exams were conducted between February 17 to March 12, and class 10 were conducted by MPBSE from February 18 to March 10. After that, the supplementary exams held from June 21 to 30.

This year, class 12 exams observed an overall pass percentage of 72.72 per cent and class 10 reported pass percentage of 59.54 per cent. Additionally, girls outshined boys in MP Board exams this year. “In the merit list of high school examination (class 10) results, 55 girls and 40 boys (95 in total) have got a place. In class 12, 93 girls and 60 boys (153) have featured in the merit list . This year also girl students have secured more positions than boys,” said Inder Singh Parmar.

