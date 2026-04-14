MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 on April 15: How much I need to score to pass the exam?

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Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 12th Result 2026 Date: MPBSE is scheduled to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 15. MP Board officials have confirmed that the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th results will be announced by MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav on April 15, 2026, at 11 am. Students will be able to access their MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 on the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE results will also be available on the IE Education portal.
The Class 10 MP Board exams were held from February 13 to March 6, 2026, according to the revised schedule. The MPBSE Class 12 exam was conducted from February 7 to March 7, and the timings for the exams were 9 am to 12 noon. The MP Board practical examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 took place between February 10 and March 10 at designated centres.
MP Board Class 10 and 12 students have to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to pass
In 2025, the MP board announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results on May 6, 2026. The pass percentage for Class 12 students was recorded at 74.48 per cent. In Class 10, 76.22 per cent of students cleared the exams, with 4,29,042 students passing with first division.
In 2024, the results were declared on April 24 by MPBSE. For Class 12, the overall pass rate was 64.48 per cent. For Class 10 the pass percentage stood at 58.10 per cent.
In 2023, MPBSE declared the results for board examinations on May 25. Class 12 students passed with a percentage of 55.28 per cent. The pass percentage for Class 1o was 63.29 per cent.
In 2022, the results for Class 10 and Class 12 were released on April 29, 2022. Students of Class 12 recorded a pass rate of 72.72 per cent, while Class 10 students had a pass percentage of 59.54 per cent.
MPBSE declared the Class 10 and Class 12 2021 board results on July 14 and July 29, 2021, respectively. The pass percentages for both classes were 100 per cent.