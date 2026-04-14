MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2026 on April 15: How much I need to score to pass the exam?

MPBSE Results 2026: Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks to pass their exams. (Representative Image/AI)

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) 12th Result 2026 Date: MPBSE is scheduled to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results on April 15. MP Board officials have confirmed that the MPBSE Class 10th and 12th results will be announced by MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav on April 15, 2026, at 11 am. Students will be able to access their MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2026 on the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The MPBSE results will also be available on the IE Education portal.

The Class 10 MP Board exams were held from February 13 to March 6, 2026, according to the revised schedule. The MPBSE Class 12 exam was conducted from February 7 to March 7, and the timings for the exams were 9 am to 12 noon. The MP Board practical examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 took place between February 10 and March 10 at designated centres.