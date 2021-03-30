Madhya Pradesh schools for Classes 1 to 8 to remain closed till April 15

The schools in Madhya Pradesh for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till April 15, the government in a notification mentioned. The decision was taken amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. The state government had earlier decided to reopen classes 1 to 8 from April 1.

According to the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department circular, “Based on the committee decision taken on December 4, 2020, schools were shut for Classes 1 to 8 till March 31. Considering the rising COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that schools will remain shut for Classes 1 to 8 till April 15.” The primary sections will now be held online, the offline classes may start from June 23.

Meanwhile, classes 9 to 12 will operate as per the previous department circular. As per the SOPs, the schools are required to follow the guidelines and social distancing norms.

The state has reported fresh 2,323 Covid-19 positive cases on March 29.