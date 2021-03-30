Madhya Pradesh schools for Classes 1 to 8 to remain closed till April 15

March 30, 2021 4:45:58 pm
The schools in Madhya Pradesh for classes 1 to 8 will remain closed till April 15, the government in a notification mentioned. The decision was taken amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. The state government had earlier decided to reopen classes 1 to 8 from April 1.
According to the Madhya Pradesh School Education Department circular, “Based on the committee decision taken on December 4, 2020, schools were shut for Classes 1 to 8 till March 31. Considering the rising COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that schools will remain shut for Classes 1 to 8 till April 15.” The primary sections will now be held online, the offline classes may start from June 23.
#COVID19 के संक्रमण में विगत दिनों में हो रही वृद्धि को दृष्टिगत रखते हुए सभी शासकीय एवं अशासकीय स्कूल कक्षा 1 से 8वीं तक कक्षाओं को दिनांक 15 अप्रैल 2021 तक बंद रखेंगे। कक्षा 9 से 12वीं तक की कक्षाओं के लिए पूर्व में जारी किये गये निर्देश यथावत रहेंगे। @Indersinghsjp pic.twitter.com/Z7WlYTQ1sR
Meanwhile, classes 9 to 12 will operate as per the previous department circular. As per the SOPs, the schools are required to follow the guidelines and social distancing norms.
The state has reported fresh 2,323 Covid-19 positive cases on March 29.
