MP school students orphaned due to Covid to get free admission in private schools through lottery system

The school education department, Madhya Pradesh has come to the aid of students who lost their parents due to Covid-19 pandemic. As per the latest order issued by the department, the students who were eligible in the last session and the children who were orphaned during the Corona period will get free admission in private schools with priority in the online lottery.

स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा जारी आदेशानुसार विगत सत्र में पात्र रहे छात्र एवं कोरोना काल में अनाथ हुऐ बच्चों को ऑनलाइन लॉटरी में प्राथमिकता के साथ निजी स्कूलों में निःशुल्क प्रवेश मिलेगा।

निःशुल्क प्रवेश हेतु आवेदन 10 जून

अंतिम तिथि 30 जून

ऑनलाइन प्रवेश हेतु लाटरी 6 जुलाई 2021 pic.twitter.com/PU5Kd0cbvh — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) June 8, 2021

Application for free admission will begin on June 10 and the last date to apply is June 30. The lottery will be drawn on July 6 for online admissions.

Amid the pandemic, keeping the safety and health of students as priority the state government had also announced its decision to cancel the MPBSE Class 12 board exams due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Earlier, the exams were postponed and the school education department was figuring out a way to conduct the offline exams in July.

“When the burden of COVID19 is on the children, we cannot put the mental burden of examinations on them.” We have formed a group of ministers, who after discussing with experts will decide the course of the results after considering internal assessment or other grounds,” state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said.