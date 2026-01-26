MP Police Constable Result 2026: First phase results declared; 59,438 candidates qualify

To check their status, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava/ representative)

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the first-phase results of the MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2026 on January 25. Aspirants who sat for the exam can now access and download their results directly from the board’s portal at esb.mp.gov.in.

According to the announcement, 59,438 candidates have successfully cleared the initial stage and will move forward to the second phase of the recruitment process. To check their status, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth.

The published MP Police Constable Result 2026 PDF outlines key details including the candidate’s application number, eligibility status, and allotted category, ensuring transparency in the selection process.