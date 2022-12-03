MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Selected candidates of round 1, 2 to furnish affidavit for upgradation

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Candidates have to furnish an affidavit on a Rs 500 stamp paper in the name of the Dean/principal of the college. (Image credit: Pexels.com/ Representative Image)

MP NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh on Friday issued a notification regarding submission of bond at the time of admission for UG courses. Candidates can check the notification at the official website— dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the notification, allotted candidates from round 1 and 2 of counselling who wish to opt for upgradation in subsequent round/rounds of counselling will have to furnish an affidavit on Rs 500 stamp paper to the Dean/principal of the institution stating that in case the candidate does not get an upgrade, they will furnish rural service and seat leaving bond separately in the name of Dean, in case of admission in government medical/dental colleges or the Director, Medical Education MP in case of private colleges.

Also, the institutes have been directed to take security money/caution money only from candidates who have taken the final admission and not from candidates who are opting for upgradation.

Today is the last day for MP NEET UG candidates to report to allotted colleges in person for document verification and admission. And, also the last day to express their willingness for upgradation in the mop up round by candidates who were selected in the first two rounds of counselling.